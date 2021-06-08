Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
June 8 2021 8:56pm
02:02

City of Edmonton to reopen facilities as COVID-19 restrictions ease

The City of Edmonton’s rec centres, libraries, pools, arenas and other venues are starting to open up, following Alberta’s summer reopening plan. Sarah Ryan has the details.

