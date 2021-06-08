Menu

Global News at 6 Winnipeg
June 8 2021 4:14pm
01:34

Hot days stick around: June 8 Manitoba weather outlook

More hot days in store, along with the risk of thunderstorms. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, June 8.

