Traffic June 8 2021 11:32am 00:41 Maple Ridge crash sends two people to hospital A three-vehicle crash late Monday night in Maple Ridge sent one car crashing down an embankment and two people had to be transported to the hospital. 3-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge sends 1 car crashing down embankment onto train tracks <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7930920/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7930920/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?