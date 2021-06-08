Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 8 2021 10:34am
02:58

Health Matters: The impact of sun exposure on medications

London Drugs pharmacist Jennifer Ho discusses how exposure to direct sunlight can cause side effects with certain medications.

