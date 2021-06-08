Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Morning Show
June 8 2021 10:49am
02:19

Director Jon M. Chu on his new film ‘In The Heights’

Jon M. Chu, director of the ‘In The Heights,’ joins The Morning Show to talk about his highly-anticipated film and what it was like working alongside ‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Advertisement

Video Home