Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
June 8 2021 9:30am
03:08

Summer Nail Trends

From nail art to classic French manicures, lifestyle blogger Caroline Elie shows Global’s Eramelinda Boquer how to have fun with the season’s vibrant summer colours and hottest nail trends

Advertisement

Video Home