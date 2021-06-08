Global News Morning Montreal June 8 2021 9:30am 03:08 Summer Nail Trends From nail art to classic French manicures, lifestyle blogger Caroline Elie shows Global’s Eramelinda Boquer how to have fun with the season’s vibrant summer colours and hottest nail trends <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7930520/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7930520/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?