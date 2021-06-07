Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 7 2021 9:42pm
01:58

B.C. ‘orange heart’ campaign gains momentum

A Chilliwack woman’s grass-roots campaign to pay tribute to the children whose remains were found near a Kamloops residential school is striking a chord among many people. Emad Agahi reports.

