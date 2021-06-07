Global News Hour at 6 BC June 7 2021 9:42pm 01:58 B.C. ‘orange heart’ campaign gains momentum A Chilliwack woman’s grass-roots campaign to pay tribute to the children whose remains were found near a Kamloops residential school is striking a chord among many people. Emad Agahi reports. Chilliwack woman launches orange heart campaign to honour Indigenous children <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7929866/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7929866/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?