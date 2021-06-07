Menu

The Morning Show
June 7 2021 12:08pm
03:32

‘Querencia’ sheds light on a queer Indigenous love story

Acclaimed director Mary Galloway joins The Morning Show to discuss her passion project, ‘Querencia,’ which centres on a budding romance between two young Indigenous women.

