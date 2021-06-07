Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
June 7 2021 10:24am
01:59

Pandemic prompts virtual bingo in Alberta, draws in more players

Many activities have been disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic, one of those being bingo. As Sarah Komadina explains, it actually helped the game expand.

Advertisement

Video Home