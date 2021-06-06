Everyday Joe June 6 2021 6:50pm 02:02 Everyday Joe: Working from home Some of us love it, some of us hate it, and some of us have simply gotten used to it — working from home. But what does the future of work look like? Joey Elias gives his take on this week’s episode of Everyday Joe. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7926513/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7926513/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?