Global News at 10 Regina
June 4 2021 10:58am
01:38

City of Regina to invest $500,000 in local harm reduction efforts

The City of Regina is investing $500,000 to support local harm reduction efforts. As Connor O’Donovan reports, local advocates are welcoming the new grant.

