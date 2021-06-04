Menu

The Morning Show
June 4 2021 10:46am
10:35

TMS Couch-ella: Barenaked Ladies debut performance of new song ‘New Disaster’

Barenaked Ladies star Ed Robertson joins The Morning Show to talk about the Canadian rock band’s new record ‘Detour De Force.’

