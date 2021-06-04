Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 4 2021 10:15am
05:29

BC paramedic says he has “never seen it this bad” in his 33-year career

Senior paramedic and president of the Ambulance Paramedics of B.C. Troy Clifford joins Sonia Sunger to talk about concerns with wait times for critical care.

