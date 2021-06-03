News June 3 2021 7:33pm 01:38 City of Regina to invest $500,000 in local harm reduction efforts The new annual grant program is taking applications until the end of July. It is expected that grants will be delivered to organizations promoting harm reduction in September. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7920119/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7920119/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?