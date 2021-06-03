Menu

The Morning Show
June 3 2021 10:31am
08:38

Talking to your kids about the tragic discovery in Kamloops

The Moose Hide campaign founders Paul and Raven Lacerte join The Morning Show to share ways parents can talk to kids about Canada’s hidden history behind residential schools.

