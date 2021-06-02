Menu

June 2 2021 7:13pm
01:49

Talking to children about residential schools

Residential schools remain a dark part of Canada’s history. But as Global News reporter Marney Blunt tells us, experts say it’s an important story to keep telling to the younger generation.

