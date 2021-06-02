Menu

Global News at 6 Winnipeg
June 2 2021 4:39pm
Hot days ahead: June 2 Manitoba weather outlook

Temperatures ready to soar into the mid-30s in the coming days. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, June 2.

