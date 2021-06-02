Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
June 2 2021 9:22am
01:19

Vaccination PSA for Quebec community encourages residents to get their shot

A new online video campaign by the city of Côte Saint-Luc encourages residents to get their COVID-19 vaccination. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story

