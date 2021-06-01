Grand Beach June 1 2021 8:22pm 02:04 Grand Beach water rescue It’s a story of heroes coming together at Grand Beach to prevent tragedy. Global News reporter Marney Blunt tells us people watched in horror as kids on inflatables got blown far off shore in Saturday’s wind. ‘We’re just glad they’re okay’: Strangers jump into action to rescue children at Grand Beach <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7913132/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7913132/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?