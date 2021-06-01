Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Grand Beach
June 1 2021 8:22pm
02:04

Grand Beach water rescue

It’s a story of heroes coming together at Grand Beach to prevent tragedy. Global News reporter Marney Blunt tells us people watched in horror as kids on inflatables got blown far off shore in Saturday’s wind.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.