Health June 1 2021 6:45pm 02:40 COVID-19 numbers for June 1, 2021 Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has the latest COVID-19 numbers, and things are looking better. 184 new cases which is the lowest number since October 20th, and even better, zero deaths to report.