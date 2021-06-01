Menu

Health
June 1 2021 6:45pm
02:40

COVID-19 numbers for June 1, 2021

Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has the latest COVID-19 numbers, and things are looking better. 184 new cases which is the lowest number since October 20th, and even better, zero deaths to report.

