Global News Morning Edmonton June 1 2021 1:21pm 04:00 Terra Centre hosting comedy fundraiser On June 10, Edmonton’s Terra Centre for Teen Parents is hosting Laughs Over Lunch, an online comedy fundraiser that hopes to raise both money and awareness. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7911284/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7911284/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?