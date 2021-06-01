Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 1 2021 11:01am
03:26

Burt the Beetle Doesn’t Bite!

Best-selling children’s book author and illustrator Ashely Spires has a new book out. ‘Burt the Beetle Doesn’t Bite!’ tells the story of Burt the bug who discovers he has a very special super power.

