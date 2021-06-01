Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
June 1 2021 9:23am
01:20

Speeding claims the life of a family pet

Chronic speeding on a residential street in Ahuntsic-Cartierville is being blamed for the death of a family pet. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story

