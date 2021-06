A total of 550 health-care workers were given permission to attend the Game 7, Round 1 NHL playoff match in-person between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens on Monday, but despite their best efforts, those hoping for the Leafs’ first playoff victory in over a decade left disappointed. Erica Vella reports on how fans from both teams felt leaving the game even as the Leafs’ season comes to an end.