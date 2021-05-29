Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
May 29 2021 8:26pm
01:37

Creating environmentally friendly vodka at Alberta pilot plant

You might soon be mixing yourself an eco-friendly cocktail. As Morgan Black reports, a pilot project here in Alberta wants to keep the air clean while creating a delicious drink.

