Manitoba health official explains province’s stricter health measures

Manitoba’s deputy chief provincial public health officer Dr. Jazz Atwal elaborated on Friday on what the significant changes are to the province’s stricter restrictions amid its struggle with surging COVID-19 cases. Atwal said the orders put in place ahead of last week’s long weekend remain in place, and the new stricter orders will take effect from May 29 until June 12. This update comes as the military arrived Friday to support the province in its combating a devastating third wave of COVID-19 infections.