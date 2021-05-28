Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
May 28 2021 9:28am
02:10

Edmonton Police Association under fire for controversial flag

The Edmonton Police Association is facing backlash after raising a flag, it says is intended to support police officers, but many people feel differently. Sarah Komadina has more.

Advertisement

Video Home