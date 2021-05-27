Global News Hour at 6 BC May 27 2021 10:08pm 01:43 Vancouver city council approves changes to Commercial Drive Vancouver city council has approved a plan to remove two lanes of traffic from Commercial Drive to make the area more pedestrian-friendly. Jordan Armstrong reports. Vancouver approves plan to turn Commercial Drive into pedestrian-first ‘high street’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7901027/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7901027/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?