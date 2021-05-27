Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 27 2021 10:08pm
01:43

Vancouver city council approves changes to Commercial Drive

Vancouver city council has approved a plan to remove two lanes of traffic from Commercial Drive to make the area more pedestrian-friendly. Jordan Armstrong reports.

