Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 27 2021 9:53pm
01:48

Suspect charged in Sunset Beach stabbing

A 25 year-old man has now been charged in relation to Wednesday’s stabbing at Sunset Beach, Vancouver Police say a dispute over skateboarding on the seawall led up to the attack. Neetu Garcha reports.

