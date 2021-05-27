Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
May 27 2021 3:25pm
Wind continues: May 27 Saskatchewan weather outlook

A windy end to the week along with the chance of showers — and a look at the weekend camping forecast. Emily Olsen explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, May 27.

