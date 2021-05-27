Menu

The Morning Show
May 27 2021 11:36am
03:36

Natural navigator Tristan Gooley on his new book ‘The Secret World of Weather’

Forecaster and author Tristan Gooley joins The Morning Show to teach us how to predict the weather better than any weather app.

