Global News Morning Saskatoon
May 27 2021 10:51am
03:43

Adopt a Pet: Bon Bon the cat

On this week’s Adopt a Pet, Brooke Weisbrod with the Saskatoon SPCA joins Global News Morning with Bon Bon the 18 month old cat. Weisbrod also gives some tips for adopting a cat.

