Global News at 6 Regina
May 26 2021 4:42pm
02:33

Warming trend: May 26 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Cooling off overnight then warming up under mainly sunny skies. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, May 26.

