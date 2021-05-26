Mantioba updates COVID-19 isolation guidance for those fully vaccinated
Dr. Joss Reimer, head of Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force, said on Wednesday that people who have received their second COVID-19 vaccine dose will not need to self-isolate if they are a close-contact of a case, provided it’s been at least two weeks since they’ve received the second shot and they aren’t showing symptoms. She added that public health officials will confirm if the individual is exempt from self-isolation based on each situation.