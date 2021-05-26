Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
May 26 2021 12:07pm
03:58

Adopt a Pet: Vermicelli the cat

Meet Vermicelli the cat, this week’s adoptable animal from the Edmonton Humane Society!

