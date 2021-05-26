The Morning Show May 26 2021 10:40am 05:35 Easy wall decal ideas to breathe new life into your family home Craft and DIY expert Jen Tryon checks in with The Morning Show to share some easy ways to use wall decals around your house. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7894493/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7894493/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?