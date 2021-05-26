Menu

The Morning Show
May 26 2021 10:37am
04:26

‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda talks ‘In The Heights’

Pulitzer prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda joins The Morning Show to talk about his latest movie ‘In The Heights’

