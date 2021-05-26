Menu

Public Health Orders Manitoba
May 26 2021 10:36am
02:48

Retail workers and public health orders

“The job of a retail employee is to keep themselves and the environment safe, and not escalate a situation.”
John Graham from Retail Council of Canada talks about workers and public health orders.

