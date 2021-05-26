Public Health Orders Manitoba May 26 2021 10:36am 02:48 Retail workers and public health orders “The job of a retail employee is to keep themselves and the environment safe, and not escalate a situation.” John Graham from Retail Council of Canada talks about workers and public health orders. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7894473/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7894473/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?