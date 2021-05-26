Menu

Environment
May 26 2021 10:25am
03:46

Local astronomer on solar storm on it’s way to Earth

A solar storm is on it’s way to Earth. Royal Astronomical Society of Canada member Tim Yaworski joins Global News Morning to explain why it happens, and how it will impact on our planet.

