Environment May 26 2021 10:25am 03:46 Local astronomer on solar storm on it’s way to Earth A solar storm is on it’s way to Earth. Royal Astronomical Society of Canada member Tim Yaworski joins Global News Morning to explain why it happens, and how it will impact on our planet. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7894431/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7894431/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?