Global News Morning Montreal
May 26 2021 8:17am
04:33

COVID-19 update

Vaccination is now open to teens 12 and older. Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Global Laura Casella to discuss effective strategies to reach that age group as Quebec outlines its reopening plan

