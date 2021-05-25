Coronavirus May 25 2021 7:33pm 01:38 Manitoba extends May Long Weekend restrictions by a few days The current public health orders put in place for the May long weekend are being extended. Marney Blunt reports. Manitoba extends May long weekend COVID-19 public health order by 3 days <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7893193/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7893193/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?