Canada
May 25 2021 6:45pm
00:59

COVID-19 vaccine demand remains high in Alberta: Hinshaw

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in Alberta remains high. She encouraged those who have not received their first dose to book as soon as possible.

