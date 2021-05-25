Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
May 25 2021 3:30pm
02:31

Warming trend: May 25 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Warming up as the week progresses, but there is the risk of overnight frost. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, May 25.

