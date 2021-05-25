Front Like Workers May 25 2021 11:24am 03:55 Paramedic Services Week “The additional roles that have been thrust upon the pandemics have been many.” With May 23 to May 29 marking Paramedic Services Week, WFPS Chief John Lane talks about what paramedics have faced during the pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7891043/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7891043/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?