Global News Morning Montreal
May 25 2021 9:16am
04:15

Lunar eclipse

A rare and lovely cosmic phenomenon comes our way Wednesday. To find out why it’s generating so much excitement and what’s the best way to watch, Global’s Kim Sullivan speaks to “The Backyard Astronomer” himself, Gary Boyle

