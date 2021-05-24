Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
May 24 2021 10:07pm
01:00

Edmonton dinner theatre creates Little Vegas Wedding Chapel

With current travel restrictions, pulling off a wedding at one of those little Las Vegas wedding chapels is tough to do, but what if Vegas came to Edmonton?

Advertisement

Video Home