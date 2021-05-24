Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 24 2021 10:07pm 01:00 Edmonton dinner theatre creates Little Vegas Wedding Chapel With current travel restrictions, pulling off a wedding at one of those little Las Vegas wedding chapels is tough to do, but what if Vegas came to Edmonton? Dinner theatre brings Sin City to Edmonton with Las Vegas-style wedding chapel <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7890001/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7890001/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?