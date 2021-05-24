Menu

May 24 2021 5:40pm
01:42

Winnipeg woman running to raise awareness, funds for children without beds

A Winnipeg woman is running five kilometres a day for the month of May to raise awareness on how many children in the city are without a bed. Global’s Marney Blunt has more.

