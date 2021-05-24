News May 24 2021 5:40pm 01:42 Winnipeg woman running to raise awareness, funds for children without beds A Winnipeg woman is running five kilometres a day for the month of May to raise awareness on how many children in the city are without a bed. Global’s Marney Blunt has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7889513/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7889513/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?