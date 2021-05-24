Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
May 24 2021 4:22pm
00:55

Quieter than usual travel day for May long weekend

The May long weekend is moving a little slower this year thanks to the pandemic. Checkpoints are still in place on four major B.C. highways with RCMP cracking down on non-essential travel.

Advertisement

Video Home