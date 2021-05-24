Global News at Noon BC May 24 2021 4:22pm 00:55 Quieter than usual travel day for May long weekend The May long weekend is moving a little slower this year thanks to the pandemic. Checkpoints are still in place on four major B.C. highways with RCMP cracking down on non-essential travel. COVID-19: B.C. RCMP turn back 103 vehicles, fine 2 at long weekend checkpoints <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7889405/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7889405/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?