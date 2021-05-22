Global News Morning Edmonton May 22 2021 1:47pm 04:29 Alberta theatre school for teens Theatre Alberta’s annual summer theatre school for teens is going virtual this year. Artstrek’s curriculum director Linette Smith talks about the event and the impact it has on budding actors in Alberta. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7886376/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7886376/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?