Global News Morning Edmonton
May 22 2021 1:47pm
04:29

Alberta theatre school for teens

Theatre Alberta’s annual summer theatre school for teens is going virtual this year. Artstrek’s curriculum director Linette Smith talks about the event and the impact it has on budding actors in Alberta.

