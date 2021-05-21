Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
May 21 2021 8:41pm
01:29

Saskatoon man found guilty in killing of Kevin Nataucappo

A fourth man has been convicted in the killing of Saskatoon father Kevin Nataucappo.

